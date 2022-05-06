

By Austin Mabeus, CNN

A powerful tornado captured on camera, pincers vs. tentacles, and a toddler steals the show during a wedding. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Nature’s fury on display

A surveillance camera captured a tornado ripping trees out of the ground as it passed through Andover, Kansas.

Seizing the spotlight

Newlywed Kristie Mihelich says this moment with her 3-year-old son, captured on video by a guest at her wedding, is one of the highlights of motherhood.

Underwater smackdown

Talk about a cage match! Watch lobster vs. octopus in a lobster trap. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Taking things slow

Why is this turtle slapping another turtle? CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the hilarious turtle foreplay that went viral.

Fabulous fashion

Celebrities showed off their most striking outfits at this year’s Met Gala, where the dress code was dubbed “Gilded Glamour and White Tie.”

