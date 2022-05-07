I-Team: Trucker Troubles, Why big rigs are responsible for more than their share of wrecks on local roads

An I-Team investigation reveals a lot of new truck drivers are creating new challenges for everyone else on the road, and police trying to keep the public safe. Some new drivers don’t know all the rules of the road and are driving too fast, sometimes in the wrong lanes, and are responsible for more than their share of wrecks.

Like every other industry during the pandemic, the trucking industry has been hit with labor shortages as the need for new drivers grows. The trucking industry is short an estimated 80,000 drivers, a record high, according to the American Trucking Associations.

Now, many companies are hiring and training new drivers, often with little to no previous truck driving experience. The companies no longer rely on the long-time career drivers people in cars are historically used to.

And those new hires are doing things drivers of the past simply wouldn’t do such as speeding, making unsafe lane changes, or blocking traffic by hanging out in the fast lanes instead of the slower truck lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer David Torres cites a truck driver along Interstate 10 he says was speeding.

The CHP has taken note. Officer David Torres said, “These commercial vehicles are allowed to use the left lanes to pass another vehicle, but then they have to merge back to their designated lanes as soon as reasonable.”

News Channel 3 obtained records and crunched the numbers to find truck drivers are responsible for more wrecks per capita than the general motoring public. Big trucks represent between 16% and 25% of local interstate traffic through the Coachella Valley but are blamed for 41% of the wrecks on our roads, according to an analysis of CHP SWITRS data and Caltrans Annual Average Daily Traffic count data.

"If you're right by the driver, they're not going to see you with their mirrors." CHP Officer Andres Becerra, Desert Hills Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in Banning

Torres works to monitor truckers who are supposed to drive at a maximum speed of 55 miles per hour for safety. Torres says the drivers make their living on the roads and have a big incentive to be safe including their lives and a paycheck.

I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl rode along with Officer Torres as he patrolled Interstate 10 between Coachella and Palm Springs recently. Torres cited a truck driver he says was clocked at 72 miles per hour, 17 miles over the trucker’s speed limit.

CHP Officer Andres Becerra checks trucks as they pass the weigh scale at the Desert Hills Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in Banning.

At the CHP’s Desert Hills Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in Banning, officers also check big trucks for safety violations and remind other drivers to always be careful when around big rigs.

A spokesman, Officer Andres Becerra said, “If you’re right by the driver, they’re not going to see you with their mirrors.” Becerra adds it’s important to not follow too close behind a big truck or allow a truck to follow you too closely.

We’ve requested the crash data for Interstate 10 throughout the Coachella Valley and Highway 62 in our area. See it and find out what police are doing to keep truckers and you safe on the roads.

