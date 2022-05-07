Police investigating after alleged racist, homophobic slurs yelled at baseball team

By Kristina Rex

FRANKLIN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Franklin High School Administrators, with the help of Franklin police school and civil rights officers, are investigating an incident that happened at the boys’ varsity baseball game at Franklin High School on Thursday night.

The principal, and a letter to parents in the school community, says that a group of Franklin fans watching the senior night game along the fence were yelling racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic slurs at Sharon baseball players in the outfield.

“We denounce such behavior and are outraged,” said principal Joshua Hannah in a letter to families. “Our hearts go out to the Sharon community. There’s no place for such behavior in our schools and at school events. This behavior is highly inconsistent with our core values in the inclusive culture we are committed to creating at Franklin High School.”

Some Franklin seniors who were not at the game were shocked by the allegations. “I think it’s horrible especially that that could happen in today’s day and age,” one student said.

“Everybody is friends… It’s sad to hear that. Everyone is like supportive at the games, but if they take it a little too far is kind of concerning, because everyone should be welcome in Franklin,” said senior Sameen Shaik.

Other students, however, believe bullying like the incident at the baseball game is a more pervasive issue. “People say it’s a joke, but a lot of people don’t take it as a joke because they hear it daily and they have to deal with it on a daily basis, and it’s just so disheartening to hear that that is happening literally right here,” said Zachary Abbi, a senior at the high school. “We have had to have many, many, assemblies on it, and it just seems like nothing is working and that’s the sad part.”

The Anti-Defamation League of New England is helping to school investigate the incident. In a statement, the ADL told WBZ that it is concerned with the increasing number of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic incidence being reported on athletic fields.

“This is indicative of an increasingly evident problem of a toxic culture into many locker rooms, football field in this week, baseball diamonds,” ADL New England Deputy Director Peggy Shukur said.

Students like Abbi hope the investigation healed some accountability. “I just hope people become more tolerant and more educated and just take accountability,” Abbi said.

