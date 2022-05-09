Bay Area residents wait in long lines for cheap gas in one of most expensive regions in US

By Ryan Curry

MARIN, California (KGO) — The average U.S. price of regular gasoline is now $4.38 per gallon, according to AAA. In California, the average is currently at $5.82. That San Francisco Bay Area is the most expensive region in the country. This is forcing residents to embrace long lines for the cheapest prices.

“Well it is a little frustrating, but it is what you get in California, there is not much I can do,” said Matthew Palacios, a Santa Rosa resident.

Palacios was one of many who waited in a long line at the Arco station in Mill Valley on Sunday. That station has some of the cheapest prices in the region, but it’s line stretched into the off-ramp of Highway 101.

“It gets really busy,” he said. “It is better than any other bay area gas prices. I will do it 9 times out of 10.”

The prices at that Arco station ranged from $5.39 and $5.49 a gallon depending on payment method. That is several cents cheaper than the regional average.

“I have seen it back up really far,” said Corinne Hunt. “It is always shocking. It is never not shocking.”

The line does move fast, but there are many cars waiting in that line. It is part of the price residents pay to keep the price of gas relatively low.

“We need gas,” Palacios said. “This is on my way to work and to see my girlfriend so I would rather go here than a more expensive place.”

