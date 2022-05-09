Teen accused in Cabazon outlet murder pleads not guilty

A teenage suspect accused of murdering a Palm Springs resident in an attempted robbery is due in court in Banning Monday for a previously delayed arraignment.

Police said Michael Moser, 66, was gunned down at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon on March 24 on the mall's property in the 48600 block of Seminole Drive. When deputies reached the mall, the shooter was gone, police said.

In late April, 18-year-old Reginald Charles Trice was arrested in Victorville following a nearly month-long investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Along with murder, Trice is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, a special circumstance allegation of killing in the course of a robbery, and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is in the courtroom and will have updates on Twitter and on News Channel 3 tonight.

Chris Gialanella, a close business colleague of Moser, told News Channel 3 Moser spent most of his career in the luxury industry. He was the vice president of jeweler Harry Winston for nearly 10 years before retiring last November.

"Supportive, dedicated, and really always loved what he did. He had so much passion. He loved luxury goods. He loved working in the jewelry industry," Gialanella said.

He said Moser went to the outlets to charge his car and get coffee on his way home from Los Angeles before the murder.