Argentina hoping to entice remote workers with new visa

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina is joining a growing list of countries trying to woo remote workers by implementing a temporary visa targeted at digital nomads, who can work anywhere in the world as long as they have a good internet connection. Argentina’s announcement Tuesday makes it the second country in South America with such a program. Neighboring Brazil took a similar step earlier this year. The new visa will be valid for six months and can be renewed once, compared to a maximum of a three-month stay for a regular tourist visa. It will also provide a series of benefits, including discounts on flights with state-owned airline Aerolíneas Argentinas.