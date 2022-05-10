Grenade found in Palm Desert home

The bomb squad is currently at a Palm Desert home after a grenade was found inside.

At approximately 9:28 a.m., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department were called to the 300 block of Sandpiper Street to respond to a report of a grenade found in the area.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. told News Channel 3 that the location was vacated. It's currently unknown whether the grenade is live or inert.

The investigation remains active. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.