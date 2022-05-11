Man proposes after engagement ring saved from burning car

By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A young man is breathing a little easier after nearly losing an engagement ring to a vehicle fire on Monday.

According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, fire crews were dispatched to a car fire off I-840 on Monday afternoon. Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find the vehicle fully involved and quickly moved to stop the flames.

Monday afternoon, Brooklynn Stevens and her high school sweetheart, Myers Hart, were driving a rental car when they heard a loud pop. Myers pulled off to the side of the road to check the car. He realized the car was on fire.

“There was a loud bang. I think the coolant reservoir blew and it shot the hood up and spewed fluid everywhere and then it went up in flames,” Myers said.

The couple, and Brooklynn’s best friend, got out of the car safely. Then it dawned on Myers that he was hiding the engagement ring in the car.

“Her friend knew about it and we looked at each other and said, ‘the ring is in there and we couldn’t get it out,” Myers said by that point all they could do was pray the ring would make it through the fire.

“After our car fire happened, a butterfly landed on our car and my best friend was like, ‘oh that means good luck.’ and I was like, ‘yeah we have such good luck. The car caught on fire. Amazing luck,’” Brooklyn said sarcastically.

It turns out, Brooklynn’s best friend was right. After Williamson firefighters put out the flames, she quietly asked them to look for the ring.

“And we started sifting through all the ashes and everything and it was melted against the seat and actually it was perfectly encased in the ring box, and I opened it up and it looked brand new so it was really a miracle,” said Steve Hopkins, fire engineer.

“We were talking about it and they were saying how this was a really good time to do it. Like this was a sign I have to do it now. And I had one of them film and we walked up there,” said Myers.

“And he gets on one knee and I’m like, ‘Here?’ and I started crying. I said, ‘Here? Right now? Like the car just caught on fire are you serious? I mean yes! Yes of course I want to. But like the car. And he was like. I know,” said Brooklynn.

Brooklynn said the ring still felt warm from the fire when Myers slipped it on her finger.

Williamson Fire-Rescue are hiring more volunteer fire fighters. If you would like to apply, text ‘WCFIRE’ to 888-777.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.