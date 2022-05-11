Multiple southern California homes are engulfed by a fast-moving blaze as authorities urge evacuations

By Taylor Romine, CNN

Multiple homes were seen ablaze in parts of the Laguna Hills neighborhood in Orange County, California, according to aerial footage from CNN affiliate KABC.

Images from KABC showed firefighters responding to the flames at multiple houses scattered across the neighborhood, specifically in the Aliso Woods Canyon area.

The vegetation fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Roughly two hours after it started, the blaze had grown to at least 150 acres, the authority said Wednesday evening. “We have over 60 different types of resources battling the flames,” it added.

There are evacuation orders issued for Coronado Pointe Drive, Vista Court and Via Las Rosa in the Pacific Island area of Laguna Niguel, and a reception area for those who evacuated at the Crown Valley Community Center, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

This story is developing.

