Bannon singles on 1st big league pitch, O’s top Cards 3-2

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rylan Bannon became just the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered and the Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. Bannon a 26-year-old third baseman, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game and singled on a changeup from Steven Matz (3-3) with two outs in the second inning, one batter after Mateo homered to put the Orioles ahead. Bannon went 1 for 4 with a strikeout and two flyouts. He was the 2017 Big East Player of the Year at Xavier.