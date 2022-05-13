Anime, ice sculpting and Buffalo wings: NFL teams get creative as 2022 season schedule is released

By Ben Morse, CNN

It’s always a time of endless optimism and hope, and this year’s NFL schedule release was no different.

But to spice up what is usually a relatively straightforward procedure, teams really took the opportunity to get creative.

On Thursday, the NFL and its franchises announced the schedule for the 2022 season, with the exact dates and weeks revealed for some mouthwatering clashes.

The Los Angeles Chargers, famed for their creative social media usage, decided to announce their upcoming schedule in the form of an anime movie.

The reigning Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams, released a video titled “Stealing the Schedule” which includes some of the team’s biggest stars attempt to carry out a heist to reveal the dates of the team’s games.

The Indianapolis Colts posted a video of new quarterback Matt Ryan — nicknamed Matty Ice — doing some ice carving, while the New York Jets posted their schedule “out of context,” the highlight being Jets players rowing alongside a Viking longship, announcing the team’s Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Key games

Away from the funny videos and entertaining tweets — including the Chargers’ thread of their 2022 opponents as the popular breakfast food and snack, Pop Tarts — there were enticing games announced on Thursday.

The season will begin with a bang on Thursday, September 8 with the reigning champion Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills in what could be a very early preview of Super Bowl LVII.

Other huge games to note include the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Chargers in Week 2, the Green Bay Packers hosting the Rams in Week 15 and a crosstown LA clash on New Year’s Day with the Chargers hosting the Rams — although they both play home games in the SoFi Stadium.

One of the NFL’s other marquee days of football is Thanksgiving, with a triple-header of games typically on offer while families enjoy their food.

And this year is no different, with the Bills traveling to face the Detroit Lions to begin proceedings, followed by the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys and finishing with the New England Patriots traveling to Minnesota to conclude the bonanza of football.

Unlike years past, the NFL is expanding the number of games it typically has on Christmas Day to three this year.

On Sunday, December 25, the Miami Dolphins will host the Packers, the Rams will host the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The full NFL schedule for the 2022 season can be found here.

