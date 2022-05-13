Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended by a month, Russian state news reports



By Jason Hanna and Anna Chernova, CNN

A Russian court has extended the detention of US basketball star Brittney Griner — held since February on accusations of drug smuggling — for another month, Russian state news agency TASS reported Friday.

Griner, who the US government has said is being wrongfully detained, will now be held at least until June 18, a court in Khimki outside Moscow ruled Friday, TASS reported, citing the court’s press service.

Supporters including Griner’s family and the WNBA have vigorously advocated for her release, with some expressing concerns Russia would use Griner as a political pawn amid tensions between that nation and the US over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and star for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. Russian authorities said Griner had cannabis oil in her luggage and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance — an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She had been playing for a Russian team in the WNBA offseason.

A Russian court announced in March it had extended Griner’s detention until mid-May. A trial date had not been set, a source close to the situation told CNN at the time.

The US State Department has classified Griner as wrongfully detained in Russia, and her case is being handled by the office of the US special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, a State Department official confirmed to CNN last week. The office leads and coordinates the government’s diplomatic efforts aimed at securing the release of Americans wrongfully detained abroad.

