Malik Willis, Titans coach dismiss Tannehill’s mentor remark

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie quarterback Malik Willis says his new teammate Ryan Tannehill is a good dude. Titans coach Mike Vrabel then dismissed any lingering issue over his veteran pointing out the obvious. Tannehill is the Titans’ starting quarterback. Tannehill is not a mentor or a coach. Vrabel says Tannehill’s job is to help the Titans win a bunch of games. Tannehill ticked off people May 3 saying he didn’t think it was his job to mentor Willis. The third-round draft pick out of Liberty says he went to Tannehill’s house with other players for dinner this week. Willis says he “chopped it up” with Tannehill.