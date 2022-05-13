Manager killed after run over by man who stole woman’s purse, police say

By Byron Teach

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the west valley Wednesday night that left a woman dead.

According police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Dotty’s casino on 6100 block of West Flamingo Road, near Jones Boulevard.

Police said a woman inside the casino was playing a video poker machine when a man started playing next to her. The man stood up from his machine and grabbed the woman’s purse exiting out the front door, and getting into a waiting vehicle.

The manager of the casino chased after the robbery suspect, police said. The suspect pulled a gun on the manager as she went to the rear of the car. The suspect then put the car in reverse and ran the woman over.

The manager was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, police said.

Police said the customer who’s purse was stolen suffered some injuries and was also taken to UMC, however she is expected to be okay.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the identity of the woman killed once next of kin has been notified.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who left the scene. The vehicle involved was described as a black 2012 Mercedes GL5 with Nevada plate 565T77. The vehicle was reported stolen on May 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD.

