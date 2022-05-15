Celtics big man Williams available for Game 7, won’t start

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics big man Robert Williams III will be available to play when Boston hosts Milwaukee in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. Williams has missed three straight games with soreness and a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee. He played the first three games of the series and has missed the past three. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Williams won’t start and would be used as needed. Grant Williams will remain in the starting lineup.