AP source: Browns QB Watson to meet with NFL reps in Texas

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct and plans to meet with the league representatives this week, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Watson faces potential discipline from the league, which is independently investigating whether he violated its personal conduct policy. Reporter Josina Anderson was first to report the meeting on Twitter. A league spokesman declined to comment on the tweet and said “there’s no timetable as the review is active and ongoing.”