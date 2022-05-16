Titans sign veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Kenneth George. The Titans also placed safety Jamal Carter on injured reserve Monday. Walker has played 49 games in five seasons with Denver and Houston. He has 12 1/2 sacks after being a second-round pick at No. 51 overall out of Florida State by Denver in 2017. Walker spent last season with Houston. George went undrafted after playing 33 games in four seasons at the University of Tennessee.