4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Ankeny home

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — Police in Ankeny are investigating a Monday shooting that has resulted in the death of a 4-year-old girl.

According to police, it happened around 11:26 a.m. at a home on Northeast 5th Street near Delaware Avenue.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

The Ankeny Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call our department at 515-289-5240.

The Ankeny Police Department is investigating the incident. Detectives are talking with family members, neighbors and witnesses.

Lt. Brian Kroska said Ankeny police are still working to find out how the girl was shot, adding it is important for families to practice gun safety in the home — making sure there are trigger locks on firearms and they are stored in a safe.

