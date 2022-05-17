Justice Department asks January 6 committee for transcripts of witness testimony

By Ryan Nobles, Evan Perez and Annie Grayer, CNN

The Justice Department has asked the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection to hand over transcripts of the panel’s witness depositions as part of its investigation, a committee spokesman and another source familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

The committee has not agreed to the request, because Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democratic congressman from Mississippi, told reporters that the depositions were the property of the committee, according to the spokesman.

The other source said simply that there’s been no response from the committee since the letter requesting the transcripts was sent in late April.

The Justice Department wants the transcripts to help its investigation and bring in witnesses, according to the source familiar with the matter. The source did not specify which transcripts were being requested.

The Justice Department has declined to comment for this story.

The New York Times was the first to report the news of the Justice Department request.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who is on the committee, told CNN that both the panel and the Justice Department can benefit from sharing information.

“The interviews in the possession of the committee are the property of the committee,” Raskin said.

Referring to the DOJ, he added, “And I imagine that the committee will want to see any relevant evidence used in any relevant legal context.”

