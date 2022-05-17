Man’s remains found in shallow grave behind home, woman arrested

By WFOR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Miami Gardens woman was arrested after the remains of a man were found in a shallow grave behind her home.

Clio Trice, 50, has been charged with second degree murder.

Police were called to the home in the 200 block of NW 184th Terrace on Monday after a man called and said Trice had come to his home and confessed to killing her partner.

When officers arrived, Trice admitted to killing and burying her 81-year-old boyfriend, according to police. She also reportedly told them that she planned to turn herself in.

“She went and told a person that she had some things on her mind and that’s when she told a neighbor she snapped and choked him to death, and then she buried him in the backyard,” said neighbor Alex Hughes.

Officers did a sweep around the home and found a wooden plank covering what appeared to be a freshly dug grave. After removing some of the dirt, they noticed an odor of decomposition and flies. They immediately stopped digging and secured the scene pending a search warrant.

“Wow, this is crazy. She’s just not that kind of person,” said one neighbor.

“Nobody really expected that so, you know,” said Hughes.

He said he usually spoke with Trice every morning.

“You never imagine you can wake up and it’s like, next door. It’s your next door neighbor,” said Hughes.

According to neighbors, Trice and her elderly boyfriend had lived on the block for more than a decade. In recent months, they said, his health began to decline.

“He’s very frail, he walked with a stick lately. He’s small, he’s a little guy like me, but he’s much smaller though,” said Hughes.

One neighbor said he saw Trice moments before the police arrived.

“I was disappointed to learn what she had done because, although I knew her for over 30 years, I’ve discovered that she has two personalities. One that is calm and another one that sometimes gets aggressive,” said Carlos Savizon.

Neighbors said she was calm as she was taken away by the police.

“She did not resist anything or say anything. Probably because she had disclosed what she had done before because, apparently, she couldn’t keep the secret any longer,” said Savizon.

Those who live in the area were stunned and saddened by the turn of events.

“This is messed up. I lost my neighbor. I guess both of them now,” said Hughes.

Police have not released the identity of the remains that were found.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.