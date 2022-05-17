Retirees, how is inflation affecting your spending?

By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

Unless someone else does your shopping and manages your money, it’s impossible to miss the signs of inflation on your expenses.

For retirees — especially those on a fixed income — high inflation can really bite.

If you’re retired, we’d love to hear how inflation is affecting your household spending decisions for possible inclusion in an upcoming article. You can share your story here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.