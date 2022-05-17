Teen attacked, injured by stranger in broad daylight after leaving school

By Jaysha Patel

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) — A 16-year-old girl was attacked in broad daylight on Thursday after leaving her school.

Graviela Estrada says she was walking to get picked up by her mother after school when she was attacked.

“I noticed a black car, tinted windows, was right behind me, and a guy was following me too,” Estrada said.

Estrada says she noticed three men following her, but said only one of them attacked her.

“He threw me onto the ground, and I fell pretty hard on my back, and I hit my head. I almost lost consciousness, just a bit, but I managed to stay up,” said Estrada. “He was on top of me. I was tossing and turning. I was screaming, and when I was screaming, he was putting his fingers inside my mouth.”

Estrada says the man who attacked her managed to undress her, but she finally broke free and ran toward the spot where her mother usually picks her up from school.

Video from neighbors in the area shows the black car Estrada said was following her.

She says she had bruises and scratches on her neck and knee after the attack.

Long Beach Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that the suspects fled in the car before officers arrived. Estrada says she never wants to walk from school again.

“It sucks to say this because I lived around here my whole life, walking down here, and now I see this place so differently,” she said. “I’m just so afraid.”

