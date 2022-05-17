‘Why me? Why now?’: 18-year-old shot on Water Street after Bucks game recalls violent night

By Melissa Zygowicz

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — An 18-year-old high school senior hit by a bullet on Water Street after the Bucks game Friday is back home recovering.

18-year-old Dashun James was walking back to his car after the Bucks watch party when he was shot. The bullet struck him from behind and fractured his hip.

“I still think about it sometimes. I can’t sleep,” James said.

James was supposed to be headed to Bay College on a full-ride basketball scholarship next month. Those plans, now up in the air.

“When I went down…it was like why me? Why now?” he said. “There was plenty of blood on my leg and my white Jordans, that’s how I knew I got shot and everything got numb. The police officers came and wrapped something around my leg.”

His cousin was also shot in the shoulder and is recovering as well.

“As I was on the ground, I called all my family because I didn’t know what was going to be next. I didn’t know if I was going to survive or pass away,” James said.

The Bradley Tech high school senior now has months of recovery ahead of him. Doctors say the bullet cannot be removed.

“The hip thing threw me off a little bit. Trying my hardest to work on it, talk to the coach,” James said.

Dashun is home recovering and doing physical therapy. But he still worries this one night out to watch the Bucks will change his own basketball career forever.

“The scholarship — I don’t know how much would be paid for now that I’m not able to play basketball as much now. It was on both sides for academics and basketball,” James said.

Dashun is raising funds to help cover costs as he recovers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.