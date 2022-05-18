Dixon looking to jumpstart season with strong Indy 500

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon says he’s had a horrendous start to the IndyCar season. The six-time series champion has a shot to turn it around at the Indianapolis 500. He had a very fast car on opening day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Dixon is considered the greatest IndyCar driver of his generation and trails only A.J. Foyt in championships. He is one victory away from tying Mario Andretti for second on the all-time wins list. Dixon has only one Indy 500 win in 19 career starts. This year’s race is May 29.