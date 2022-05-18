Palm Springs ‘Ride of Silence’ raises cycling awareness Tuesday after deadly crash

A bicycling event happening in Palm Springs Wednesday night is aimed at raising public awareness for cyclist safety on local streets and to honor those who were injured or killed in crashes.

The Ride of Silence begins at 6:30 p.m. at the south entrance of Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs with a group of speakers including local city leaders and cycling activists.

Last month, Palm Springs residents Lauri Aylaian and Keith Culver were hit by a car in Austin, Texas, while on a cross-country bicycle ride from San Diego to Florida. Aylaian is still recovering from a leg injury; Culver died the next day from his injuries.

"I crawled on my hands and knees to get over to him," Aylaian said. "I got as close as I could and put my hands onto Keith. And just told him how much I loved him."

There have been 35 people killed by cars while riding bicycles in the Coachella Valley since 2010, according to event organizers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2XZqOeziZ4

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have more on this story live at 5, 6 and 6:30 p.m.