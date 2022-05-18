Pensacola mother mourns her son after suspects in his death are accused of another murder

By Stephen Moody

PENSACOLA, Florida (WALA) — Two suspects in Pensacola are charged with murder after text messages revealed conversations detailing the plan to kill the victim.

The victim 24-year-old Andrew Howard was the half-brother of one of the suspects.

Ellis Clark and Nicholas wells were charged while awaiting trial for the murder of 20-year-old Marcus Emmanuel Atienza. That shooting happened last November.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released these text messages below revealing a vicious and calculating plot to allegedly murder Howard.

WELLS:

– “hurry up and meet me I’m with him ion got my tool”

– “hurry up one time hit”

CLARK: – responds “ight”

WELLS:

– sends address 8900-block of N. 9th Ave.

CLARK: – responds “ight”

– tells Wells he has to get gas and it will be 15 minutes

WELLS:

– “can’t be 15 that’s too long”

– “meet me at his house”

CLARK:

-”otw now, leaving Lincoln park”

WELLS:

– responds “you have to follow him the black Honda”

– “hurry up man this shit like got to happen”

CLARK:

– keeps updating Wells of his location as he is driving towards Wells’ house

WELLS:

– tells Clark that “he fina drop me off at my house”

CLARK:

– delay and Wells says he can’t and continues to tell him to hurry

WELLS:

– tells Clark to “pull up to them Northwoods apt. that I gave u the address”

CLARK:

– “ight”

WELLS:

– “that’s where he gone pull up to get out and go cause he try to act hard but he green he gone give, its a black Honda, it got like a dent on the side by u need to hurry up tho I’m almost done.”

CLARK:

– responds “by myself”

WELLS:

– “yea”

– “wya”

CLARK:

– “Creighton”

WELLS:

– “pull up so u can see the car follow him. No just pull up to the apartments”

CLARK:

– “ight”

WELLS”

– “you see em pullin”

– “he dropping me off ima call u have me otp”

CLARK:

– “he’s at 9th”

WELLS:

-”that squirrel dead”

CLARK:

– responds “damn”

Including locations, vehicle descriptions and the last text showing wells allegedly saying quote “that squirrel dead”. This crime took place in 2020.

Nico Lim is still mourning the death of Atienza. He was killed just hours after leaving work. This latest development bringing back memories of when Lim heard the news.

“The words that he used was Marcus is gone. Not from anybody else, I heard it from a friend. I had to go there and see my son. I didn’t even know he was shot. I thought it was an accident. A vehicular accident. To see my son like that, it killed me,” Lim said.

She still keeps all of her son’s memorabilia and says that it’s faith that keeps her family going. And as she continues to grieve, she has this message for her community.

“To have these kids fighting against each other. It’s not worth a life. It’s not worth it. It’s not worth it. It’s not going to end. I’m saying let it go. Let the boys be at peace and pray for the families. Forgiveness, while it’s hard, it’s required,” Lim said

Both Wells and Clark remain in custody.

