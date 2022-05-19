COD board of trustees to hear latest Roadrunner Motors update and price tag Friday

College of the Desert is moving forward with its newly renewed plans to build its Roadrunner Motors automotive repair and technology training center in Cathedral City.

The college's board of trustees meets Friday morning and will hear the latest update on the project with a new more expensive price tag.

Roadrunner Motors was re-approved by the board last month to be built at its original Cathedral City site between Highway 111 and the hillside behind the Desert Lexus and Volkswagon of Palm Springs auto dealerships.

Earlier COD budget reports pegged the total building cost at $18,800,000 dollars.

The latest college capital project report now has building costs at $21,750,000, nearly three million dollars more. The additional costs are due to additional grading, drainage, and other site issues discovered since the land's purchase.

Still, COD staff at the last meeting on April 6 said this original site is better than the alternatives they carefully examined nearby and in Indio near the I-10 Auto Center.

Associate Professor of Auto Mechanics Douglas Redman said, "It's amazing. As we went through the process we were frustrated and we understood how the piece of property was problematic in several ways. But as we looked at the options it looked better and better and better."

The Roadrunner Motors total cost to occupy now stands at $37,400,000 dollars, according to the staff capital project report. It will be presented to the board.

Redman said advantages of the site include its neighboring three dealerships, its elevation overlooking the city, and its proximity away from heavy traffic because it's at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Friday's meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. and can be viewed on YouTube.

