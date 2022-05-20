Skip to Content
City of Coachella receives grant for nicotine officer at schools

A new grant-funded officer is patrolling schools in Coachella to teach students about the dangers of tobacco, nicotine and vaping.

The city of Coachella applied for and received a Dept. of Justice tobacco grant to fund a dedicated community service officer from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responsible for educating students and enforcing tobacco-related laws.

"The grant is technically tobacco grant. But it starts with vaping," said Officer Alma Fregoso. "Once they start vaping, it's a matter of time before they start smoking tobacco. And the problems with tobacco...are enormous. So we're trying to reach the youth from early on."

