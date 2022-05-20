City of Coachella receives grant for nicotine officer at schools

A new grant-funded officer is patrolling schools in Coachella to teach students about the dangers of tobacco, nicotine and vaping.

The city of Coachella applied for and received a Dept. of Justice tobacco grant to fund a dedicated community service officer from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responsible for educating students and enforcing tobacco-related laws.

"The grant is technically tobacco grant. But it starts with vaping," said Officer Alma Fregoso. "Once they start vaping, it's a matter of time before they start smoking tobacco. And the problems with tobacco...are enormous. So we're trying to reach the youth from early on."

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on the story tonight at 6 p.m.