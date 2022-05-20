N Indian Canyon closed due to strong winds & low visibility

N Indian Canyon has been shut down due to strong winds and low visibility.

ROAD CLOSURE ALERT pic.twitter.com/NOY3kMMZUr — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) May 20, 2022

Authorities have not announced that Gene Autry Trail is shut down as well at this time, however, it is typically also closed when winds are strong.

Because of the closure, there may be additional traffic in other areas, so you might want to plan for extra time on the road.

Officials warn against going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

https://youtu.be/KqLwbDUenZc

If you're driving in high winds make sure you take your time to get to point A and point B. Leave enough space between your car and others. Keep both hands on the wheel to help control your car. Keep an eye out for large semi-trucks or high-profile vehicles which are harder to control in high winds.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert today. Gusty west winds will blow sand and dust, likely reducing visibility, especially in the Northern Coachella Valley.

Winds will continue to ramp up through today, with gusts between 30-40 MPH in the Coachella Valley.

