Tillman, Wright, Carter-Vickers get looks for US Cup roster

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Malik Tillman, Haji Wright, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Djordje Mihailovic are joining the U.S. national team for four World Cup prep matches next month. It shows open spots remain on what is expected to be a 26-man roster in November. The 19-year-old Tillman plays for Bayern Munich and is switching affiliation from Germany. The 24-year-old Wright is on a scoring run in the Turkish league. Those two are among the players who could make their U.S. debuts, along with Borussia Mönchengladbach outside back Joe Scally.