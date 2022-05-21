Donaldson, Anderson spar again as Yanks beat White Sox 7-5

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — On a steamy afternoon that saw yet another dustup between Josh Donaldson and the White Sox, DJ LeMahieu hit an early grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Chicago 7-5 in a contentious contest. A week after they scrapped in Chicago when Tim Anderson objected to a hard tag by Donaldson, the two stars sparred again. This time, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal joined the fray, too. In the third inning, Donaldson had rounded second base after the final out and began jawing with Anderson as the teams came off the field. In the fifth, Grandal stood up from his crouch and began jawing at Donaldson as he approached the plate.