Justin Thomas wins 2022 PGA Championship after dramatic three-hole playoff

Justin Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday, the second major of his career, after a dramatic playoff.

Thomas won with a score of two-under after the three playoff holes with fellow American Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club at Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 29-year-old finished his round a shot behind then-leader Mito Pereira, but after the Chilean hit his drive on the 18th hole into the water and finished with a double bogey, the major went to a playoff between the two compatriots.

And after three holes, Thomas ended with his second major victory as he lifted the famous Wanamaker Trophy for the second time having previously won it in 2017.

