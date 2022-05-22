Man shot and killed Sunday morning on New York City subway train

By Kiely Westhoff

A man has died after being shot in the chest inside a train on the New York City subway on Sunday morning, the New York City Police Department told CNN.

A spokesperson for the department said the man was shot in the chest on the Northbound Q line train around 11:42 a.m. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital but later died. The man’s name and age have not yet been released.

So far, there is no suspect in custody, the NYPD told CNN.

This story is developing.

