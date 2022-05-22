Small plane has engine failure and goes down in Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane went down shortly after takeoff from Prescott Regional Airport, but the pilot escaped injury.

They say the pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 172 when he reported engine failure around 9 a.m. Sunday and he put the aircraft down in a vacant area not far from the airport.

Authorities say the pilot was not injured, but he was transported to a hospital to be checked out.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.