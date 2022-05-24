Adieu, Jo: French salute injured, retiring Tsonga at Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has ended his career as a singles tennis player with a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (0) loss to Casper Ruud in the first round of the French Open. Tsonga was ranked as high as No. 5, reached the 2008 Australian Open final and helped France with the Davis Cup. But he is now 37 and has dealt with a series of injuries. This match finished with his right shoulder in so much pain he couldn’t hold his baby afterward. An emotional Tsonga knelt and put his forehead down on the clay court amid thunderous applause when the match ended. He has the most Grand Slam match wins among French men.