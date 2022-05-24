FBI investigating plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush

By Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

The FBI has been investigating an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush that involved an Iraqi national in the United States whose reconnaissance included driving to the neighborhood of Bush’s residence in Dallas, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

The investigation was disclosed in a March 23 application filed under seal, seeking a search warrant for phone records of a person identified in the documents as Shihab Ahmed Shihab, who entered the US in September 2020. The documents obtained by CNN do not show that Shihab has been charged with a crime, and CNN has not been able to reach him or identify a lawyer.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

