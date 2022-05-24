LIVE UPDATES: 18 children, 2 adults dead after shooting at a Texas elementary school; Shooter dead

The death toll in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, authorities have gone up to 20 people, including 18 children and two adults.

Coverage from ABC News:

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 18 children and an adult staff member were killed at the school. At another scene, the shooter's grandmother was killed.

ABC News reports that the victims are believed to include students in third and fourth grade.

A family member identified Eva Mireles, a 4th Grade Teacher at Robb Elementary, as one of the deceased.

My niece, Eva Mireles, approximately 17 yr teacher for UCISD along with another teacher and 18 children lost her lives to a senseless tragic shooting. I'm furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is a my hometown a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. not all the facts have been released yet all we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all." - Lydia Martinez Delgado

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde.

Abbott said authorities believe Romas entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Romas is dead, Abbott said the shooter was killed by responding officers. Two officers were struck by rounds, but have no serious injuries.

"When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now," Abbott said. "The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children."

ABC News reports that Romas shot his grandmother before heading to the school. Her condition is unknown.

University Health in San Antonio said it had two patients from the shooting incident -- a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl -- both in critical condition.

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio said it has also received patients from the shooting.