PSUSD students presenting on HBCU tour to Washington D.C.

Students in Palm Springs Unified School District who attended a free program to tour historically black college and universities (HBCU) in Washington D.C. earlier this year are presenting about their trip to the school Board Tuesday night.

The program, an initiative set up by the African American Parent Advisory Council of PSUSD, was granted to 24 students who were selected because of their academic excellence.

https://youtu.be/ijokFmZa0Fc

“These are places they don’t get to visit regularly. They may see them featured in movies and things of that nature but sometimes those are like magical mythical places that don’t exist," said Jarvis Williams, Family Engagement Community Liaison. "They’re not accessible to our children of color.”

“It gives them the opportunity you know to visit places like the house of Frederick Douglas, the MLK monument, to stand on the steps of the Lincoln memorial," explained Williams. “But to actually be able to go there and to actually be able to see those things is actually an enriching experience."