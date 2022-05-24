‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ muestra más de Natalie Portman y a Christian Bale en nuevo avance

olivertapia

(CNN Español) — ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, la próxima película de Marvel, está cerca de su estreno y acaba de lanzar un nuevo tráiler.

En el nuevo avance podemos ver más del “Thor” de Chris Hemsworth, el regreso de Natalie Portman como “Jane Foster” y, por primera vez, al que será el villano de la película: “Gorr, el carnicero de dioses”, interpretado por Christian Bale.

También aparecen Russell Crow, Tessa Thompson y Taika Waititi, quien además dirige la película.

“Let me tell you the story of the space viking, Thor Odinson…” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder and witness it only in theaters July 8. pic.twitter.com/CysmkO7GGP — Thor (@thorofficial) May 24, 2022

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ se estrena el próximo 8 de julio en Estados Unidos.

