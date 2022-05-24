Town hall held to address high water bills

By Kara Peters

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a town hall meeting to discuss water bill and sewage issues.

Stokes said he hopes more can be done to help people with inflated bills.

The meeting was held Monday night at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Some people said they have gotten inflated water bills, others saying they received two bills in one month.

“My bill was $68 and it jumped to $3,500. I cannot pay that,” one resident said. “I’m going to do what I can, take care of my responsibilities, or whatever, but that’s not my bill.”

A representative from Sustainability Partners attended the town hall. They are the new company hired to replace meters in Jackson.

It is unclear how soon the water meters in Jackson will be replaced.

