1 in 64 million chance: Family welcomes triplets after tragedy

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Ankeny couple has hit the family jackpot.

Kellee and Nick Briggs got the surprise of a lifetime when they found they were pregnant with triplets in 2020. However, in that same ultrasound appointment, they found out two of the three babies weren’t going to make it.

After experiencing that heartbreaking loss and healthy birth of their son Chase, the Briggs family found out they were pregnant again with triplets.

The chances of that happening naturally twice are 1 in 64 million.

“It really felt like it was a second chance. So, I felt like I was so robbed of the experience the first time when I lost the first two with Chase. And then it just like God meant for this to happen to us and we got it again and it worked out beautifully this time,” Kellee Briggs said.

