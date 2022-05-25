Skip to Content
Police: Man poured maple syrup into woman’s fuel tank

By James Paxson

    ALPENA, Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan State Police is investigating after a man is accused of pouring syrup into a woman’s fuel tank.

On Sunday, April 3, troopers were sent to a parking lot in Alpena. The victim said she and her boyfriend were confronted by a man, according to MSP.

The couple and man got into an altercation while trying to leave and the woman’s vehicle was not working.

A trooper checked the fuel cap and found a sticky substance with a maple syrup smell. Investigators said the vehicle was taken to a garage and a mechanic confirmed a gooey substance clogged the fuel pump.

MSP reports the cost to repair the clog was over $1,000.

An arrest warrant was made for 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Fischer of Ossineke on May 18.

Alpena police arrested Fischer on May 19 during a traffic stop.

MSP said he was lodged in the Alpena County Jail and arraigned on one count of malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000.

Fischer was given a $25,000 bond, 10% cash surety.

