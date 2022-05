30-40 acre fire threatening homes & ranches in Yucca Valley

A 30-to-40-acre vegetation fire burning in Yucca Valley is threatening several nearby homes and ranches.

The fire is burning near the area of Elk Trail and San Andreas Road. We've received several calls from residents of the area reporting smoke since about 1 p.m.

At around 3:45 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed that the fire has moved into a remote area with difficult access.

YUCCA VALLEY: #SBCoFD on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE, Elk Trail / near San Andreas Rd. BC137 Elk IC advising fire approximately 30-40 acres with 10 ranches / homes threatened. Fire has moved into remote area with difficult access. Krn pic.twitter.com/1JraYCHbpt — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 26, 2022

