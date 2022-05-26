Skip to Content
30-40 acre fire threatening homes & ranches in Yucca Valley

SB County Fire

A 30-to-40-acre vegetation fire burning in Yucca Valley is threatening several nearby homes and ranches.

The fire is burning near the area of Elk Trail and San Andreas Road. We've received several calls from residents of the area reporting smoke since about 1 p.m.

At around 3:45 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed that the fire has moved into a remote area with difficult access.

