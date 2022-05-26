Blythe brush fire: 400 acres, 0% contained; Evacuation orders remain in place

Update - 8:00 p.m.

The fire has grown to 400 acres with 0% containment. Highway 95 is between Agnes Wilson & 2nd Avenue.

Parker Community Sr Ctr

Update - 5:00 p.m.

The fire is now approximately 250 acres with 0% containment, CAL FIRE confirmed.

Evacuation Orders for the Lost Lake Resort remain in place, as well as road closures on Hwy 95 between Agnes Wilson Rd and 2nd Ave.

Update - 2:50 p.m.

The fire has grown to 175 acres. It is 0% contained.

12:20 p.m.

Evacuations are underway as a 25-acre brush fire burns in Blythe.

It's near Highway 95 and Second Avenue.

The report came in just before 10 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE is working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Colorado Indian Tribes.

Structures are threatened at the Lost Lake Resort. People who live there are ordered to evacuate.

CAL FIRE reports there are downed power lines in the area. SCE is responding.