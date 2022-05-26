Blythe brush fire: 4,900 acres, 30% contained; Evacuation orders remain in place

Update - 8:30 p.m.

Containment on the Lost Lake Fire is now at 30%. The fire has burned 4,900 acres.

The fire is the largest California fire in 2022.

Update - 1:50 p.m.

The fire is now at 4,758 acres, according to fire officials. There is no word on containment.

Officials said the acreage has increased from Friday morning update due more accurate mapping.

Evacuation Orders for Lost Lake Resort remain in effect. A reception & care center has been established at the Parker Community Senior Center at 1115 12th Street in Parker, Arizona.

Update - 11:00 a.m. Friday

The fire has grown to 1,500 acres. Containment is at 0%. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Update - 10:30 p.m. Thursday

The fire is now at 1000 acres. Containment remains at 0%.

#LostLakeFIRE UPDATE- 10:30 PM Hwy 95 / Lake Rd n/of Blythe. Fire is 1000 acres, 0% contained. Hwy 95 closed btw Agnes Wilson & 2nd Ave. Evacuation Orders for Lost Lake Resort remain in effect. Reception & Care Site:



Parker Community Sr Ctr

1115 12th St. Parker, Arizona 85344 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 27, 2022

Update - 8:00 p.m. Thursday

The fire has grown to 400 acres with 0% containment. Highway 95 is between Agnes Wilson & 2nd Avenue.

#LostLakeFIRE UPDATE- 8:10 PM Hwy 95 / Lake Rd n/of Blythe. Fire is 400 acres, 0% contained. Hwy 95 closed btw Agnes Wilson & 2nd Ave. Evacuation Orders for Lost Lake Resort remain in effect. Reception & Care Site:



Parker Community Sr Ctr

1115 12th St. Parker, Arizona 85344 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 27, 2022

Update - 5:00 p.m. Thursday

The fire is now approximately 250 acres with 0% containment, CAL FIRE confirmed.

Evacuation Orders for the Lost Lake Resort remain in place, as well as road closures on Hwy 95 between Agnes Wilson Rd and 2nd Ave.

Update - 2:50 p.m. Thursday

The fire has grown to 175 acres. It is 0% contained.

12:20 p.m. Thursday

Evacuations are underway as a 25-acre brush fire burns in Blythe.

It's near Highway 95 and Second Avenue.

The report came in just before 10 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE is working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Colorado Indian Tribes.

Structures are threatened at the Lost Lake Resort. People who live there are ordered to evacuate.

CAL FIRE reports there are downed power lines in the area. SCE is responding.