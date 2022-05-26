Brush fire in Blythe grows to 175 acres
Update - 2:50 p.m.
The fire has grown to 175 acres. It is 0% contained.
12:20 p.m.
Evacuations are underway as a 25-acre brush fire burns in Blythe.
It's near Highway 95 and Second Avenue.
#HiddenValleyRoadFIRE (BIA/CRIT ASSIST) pic.twitter.com/msHDGX0hp6— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 26, 2022
The report came in just before 10 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE is working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Colorado Indian Tribes.
Structures are threatened at the Lost Lake Resort. People who live there are ordered to evacuate.
CAL FIRE reports there are downed power lines in the area. SCE is responding.
RIVCO: US 95 NB/SB Second Ave, Blythe. All lanes closed due to brush fire. Unknown duration to clear. #Caltrans8— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) May 26, 2022
