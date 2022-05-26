Evacuations underway as brush fire burns in Blythe

Evacuations are underway as a 25-acre brush fire burns in Blythe.

It's near Highway 95 and Second Avenue.

The report came in just before 10 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE is working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Colorado Indian Tribes.

Structures are threatened at the Lost Lake Resort. People who live there are ordered to evacuate.

CAL FIRE reports there are downed power lines in the area. SCE is responding.