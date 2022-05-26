Skip to Content
today at 7:33 PM
Published 3:47 PM

Yucca Valley Fire: 156 acres, 0% contained; Ten homes & ranches threatened

7:00 PM

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, the fire is currently estimated at 156 acres.

The following roads are closed to ensure for fire equipment and vehicles to get in and out of the fire areas:

  • Amador x Kismet
  • Sage x La Condena
  • Acoma x Golden Bee
  • Elk x Golden Bee

4:15 PM

A vegetation fire burning in a remote area of Yucca Valley has grown from 30-40 acres to 150 acres within the past half hour.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

3:40 PM

A 30-to-40-acre vegetation fire burning in Yucca Valley is threatening several nearby homes and ranches.

The fire is burning near the area of Elk Trail and San Andreas Road. We've received several calls from residents of the area reporting smoke since about 1 p.m.

At around 3:45 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed that the fire has moved into a remote area with difficult access.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

