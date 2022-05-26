Yucca Valley Fire: 156 acres, 0% contained; Ten homes & ranches threatened

7:00 PM

According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, the fire is currently estimated at 156 acres.

The following roads are closed to ensure for fire equipment and vehicles to get in and out of the fire areas:

Amador x Kismet

Sage x La Condena

Acoma x Golden Bee

Elk x Golden Bee

4:15 PM

A vegetation fire burning in a remote area of Yucca Valley has grown from 30-40 acres to 150 acres within the past half hour.

Yucca Valley: #ElkFire UPDATE #SBCoFD UNIFIED with National Park Svc



Approx 150 acres



0% containment



10 structures threatened



75 FF OS or EnRoute



Fixed Wing and helicopters on scene



SBSO. Calfire, Redlands, BLM OS pic.twitter.com/W3B0aVMKsu — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 26, 2022

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

3:40 PM

A 30-to-40-acre vegetation fire burning in Yucca Valley is threatening several nearby homes and ranches.

The fire is burning near the area of Elk Trail and San Andreas Road. We've received several calls from residents of the area reporting smoke since about 1 p.m.

At around 3:45 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed that the fire has moved into a remote area with difficult access.

YUCCA VALLEY: #SBCoFD on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE, Elk Trail / near San Andreas Rd. BC137 Elk IC advising fire approximately 30-40 acres with 10 ranches / homes threatened. Fire has moved into remote area with difficult access. Krn pic.twitter.com/1JraYCHbpt — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 26, 2022

