Agatha becomes a hurricane in the eastern Pacific

Agatha has strengthened becoming a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season is forecast to continue strengthening until landfall across the southern Mexican coast on Monday.

Agatha currently has sustained winds of 75 mph and is 200 miles west-southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Salina Cruz to Lagunas de Chacahua. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Salina Cruz eastward to Boca de Pijijiapan and Lagunas de Chacahua westward to Punta Maldonado.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive across southern Mexico tonight with hurricane conditions arriving in the warning area tomorrow.

“Storm surge could produce coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center passes the coast in areas of onshore winds,” the National Hurricane Center said. “The surge may be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”

In addition to storm surge, heavy rains from Agatha will hit portions of southern Mexico by Sunday into Tuesday night.

“The heaviest rain is forecast across the Mexican state of Oaxaca, where 10 to 16 inches are expected but isolated totals up to 20 inches is possible,” the hurricane center said.

After crossing land, the remnant low of a dissipated Agatha could reemerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a 30% chance of development over the next five days across the region.

