Start your week smart: School shooting, Ukraine, Nepal plane, North Korea, Air travel

Many people see Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, but in some parts of the US, it’s going to feel like Groundhog Day. More than a foot of snow (yes, snow) could fall in some western portions of the US this holiday weekend. The eastern half of the country, meanwhile, will see above-average temperatures — and much of the southern Plains will feel like one giant barbecue pit.

The weekend that was

• President Joe Biden this morning will undertake the grimly familiar task of comforting families after another mass shooting, this time at an elementary school in Texas, as a weary nation grapples with an endless spate of gun violence.

• Ukrainian forces are in a “tough defensive position” in Severodonetsk, as intense fighting continues around the outskirts of the Luhansk city — the last major Ukrainian stronghold in the region. Russian troops are attempting to take control of Ukraine’s east.

• A plane operated by Nepal’s Tara Air carrying 22 people went missing earlier today, an airline spokesperson confirmed to CNN. There were 19 passengers and three crew members on board, the spokesperson said. The plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal.

• North Korea says its Covid-19 outbreak is improving and it is considering revising its anti-epidemic regulations. State-run media in the secretive East Asian country reported today that leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials had assessed the pandemic situation as “improved” and discussed adjusting containment measures.

• It’s another chaotic holiday weekend for Americans traveling by air. More than 1,300 flights were canceled as of yesterday afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, after 2,300 cancellations on Friday.

The week ahead

Monday

May 30 is Memorial Day. All US financial markets, as well as banks, schools, post offices, libraries and federal offices are typically closed on this day.

Tuesday

The 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off with 234 spellers competing for cash, prizes and bragging rights. Each year, more than 11 million students take part in regional competitions in the hopes of advancing to the final round.

May 31 is also World No Tobacco Day — a day to raise awareness about the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use.

Wednesday

June 1 is the beginning of Pride Month, when the world’s LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

It’s also the 42nd anniversary of the launch of CNN.

Thursday

June 2 is the start of a four-day holiday weekend in the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70th year on the throne.

Friday

We cap off the week with the monthly jobs report for May, which will provide a snapshot of the health of the economic recovery. Employers added 428,000 jobs in April, and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

And it’s National Donut Day! Now, where’d I leave my coffee?

What’s happening in entertainment

Cruise control

It’s opening weekend for “Top Gun: Maverick” — the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster staring Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The Paramount film — which has Cruise’s Maverick teaching a new class of Top Gun recruits — is expected to make roughly $80 million during its three-day opening. Some experts have the film making closer to $100 million. That will easily make “Maverick” the highest-grossing debut in Cruise’s 40-year career.

‘Julia’ premieres on CNN

The new CNN Film “Julia” tells the story of Julia Child, the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, TV and women’s roles in American life. Watch the premiere Monday at 8 p.m. ET only on CNN.

What’s happening in sports

Racing

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” takes place later today — followed tonight by NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Elsewhere in sports…

• Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday. Last week, the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, a feat only three previous teams have ever achieved.

• The second round of the NHL playoffs wraps up this weekend.

• The French Open continues at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

